McCracken Co., KY attorney guilty of defrauding clients

On Thursday, August 17, a licensed Kentucky attorney pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court.

James Grant King, of McCracken County, was charged on various charges including devising a sceme to defraud numerous clients of insurance settlements totaling at least $550,000.

From March 2007 through May 2017, King was an attorney licensed by the Kentucky Bar Association and licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

In court on August 17, King admitted that during that time period, he committed aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

King practiced as a plaintiff’s attorney for numerous clients within the Western District of Kentucky and elsewhere.

His clients came to the defendant seeking his services in order to recover monetary damages and other remedies.

After learning about his clients’ cases, King would seek to settle their cases with insurance companies.

However, after reaching a settlement with the insurance companies, and unbeknownst to his clients, King would then keep most or all of the settlement amounts for himself.

The settlements that King received from the insurance companies often came in the form of a check.

In order to cash or deposit the check, King would forge the signatures of his clients so that they would not know about the check.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Nute A. Bonner and is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.