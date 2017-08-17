McCracken Co., KY attorney guilty of defrauding clients

On Thursday, August 17, a jury in Fulton County issued a guilty verdict in the October 1, 2016 murder of Mark Williams.
On Wednesday, August 16, Franklin County Police responded to a reported burglary and theft from a residence in rural Benton, Illinois.
A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
On Thursday, August 17, a licensed Kentucky attorney pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court.
One Heartland teacher uses more than just books to bring history to life for his students.
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
