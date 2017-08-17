WATCH: Heartland school creates fun sing-a-long video for back to school

Still image from video. (Courtesy of PBJHS/YouTube)

A Heartland school put together a fun video for back to school.

The staff at Poplar Bluff Junior High School created a twist on carpool karaoke.

Principal Candace Warren said she laid out the plan she wanted for the video and two staff members took over, putting the pieces together for one epic music session.

Watch the video, sing along and check out some lunch hacks and more in our Back to School HQ.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.