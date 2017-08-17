Carbondale tames alcohol laws during eclipse weekend

As part of kicking off eclipse festivities the city of Carbondale is allowing the open carry of alcoholic beverages in a specific area downtown.

The lines of the area are formed by the main roads surrounding South Illinois Avenue, known as the strip, where many bars and restaurants are located.

They extend up and down South University Avenue and South Washington Street between West Jackson and East Mill.

There is also a small portion of the area that extends two blocks on South Marion Street.

There are, however, specific rules according to police.

Those carrying alcohol in public must keep it in a plastic cup and need to wear an eclipse band, which you get from visiting one of the local bars.

Owner of Underground Barrel Room and Grill, Mark Kelly is excited for the crowds and said, "They’ve provided us with wristbands, they’ve provided an area where they want people to mingle, to spend money, and feel comfortable in the town, and I think it’s a great idea.”

The city has provided many Carbondale businesses with special maps that highlight the area of the alcohol zone as well as restaurants, bars, and events going on over the weekend.

You can also view an interactive map of Carbondale here.

