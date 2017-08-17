Carbondale leaders encourage eclipse-goers to use shuttles

Those who plan to view the eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois are encouraged to take advantage of the shuttle services that will be provided.

West Bus Service will provide rides to City Hall from Carbondale Community High School, University Mall and near E.T. Simonds behind Oakland Cemetery.

Shuttles will pick up passengers on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and on Monday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shuttle cost per vehicle is $5 if you use cash or $7 with a card.

Drivers can access the high school and University Mall parking lots from Giant City Road.

The E.T. Simonds parking lot can be accessed from North Illinois Avenue and Ready Mix Road.

An interactive map with all of the parking locations can be accessed here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.