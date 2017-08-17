Carbondale encourages eclipse-goers to use shuttles

The City of Carbondale is encouraging the eclipse-goers to leave the driving around town to the professionals during eclipse weekend.

West Bus Service will provide rides to City Hall from Carbondale Community High School, University Mall and near E.T. Simonds behind Oakland Cemetery.

Shuttles will pick up passengers on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and on Monday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for the shuttles is $5 is you pay with cash and $7 with credit card per vehicle.

Drivers can access the high school and University Mall parking lots from Giant City Road.

The E.T. Simonds parking lot can accessed from North Illinois Avenue and Ready Mix Road.

An interactive map with all of the parking locations can be accessed here.



