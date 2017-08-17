Scientists hope to have questions answered following total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse is a time for scientists to collect data and learn more about the world.

During this time, they may be able to have some questions answered.

Dr. Peggy Hill, a physics professor at Southeast Missouri State university, said scientists will have a lot of questions.

"Why is the sun's surface so cool relative to the sun's atmosphere?" Hill asked.

Hill says an eclipse is an event where this will be answered.

"The eclipse is going to take place," said Hill. "So something interesting is going to happen and the key is to look for that interesting thing."

The eclipse will also be a time for people who have never watched an eclipse to get a rare glimpse of the special event.

"I can't wait to see the moon go in front of the sun," said St. Louis native Josh Lolling.

Hill says one of the things scientists will want to learn about is the interaction between the sun's magnetic field and the particles that form the sun.

"The magnetic field actually drives things such as solar flares," added Hill.

She said this energy can interrupt our radio and satellite communications.

"The sun's surface is 6 million Kelvin, but the atmosphere itself is about a million Kelvin," said Hill. "People should be interested in what's off the planet and on the planet."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.