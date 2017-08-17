Herrin PD looking for suspects in armed robbery at Dollar General

The Herrin Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects.

According to police, they received a 911 call at 9:58 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16 at the Dollar General Store, 1121 S. Park Ave.

It was reported that two men wearing Halloween masks, dark colored hoodies and light colored pants had just robbed the store.

Police say the two suspects were armed with handguns, but the two employees and one customer in the store were not harmed.

The suspects were last seen running northbound from the store with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police department at 618-942-4132.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.