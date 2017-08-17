Cardinals place Rosenthal on DL; recall Weaver

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday afternoon, August 17 they placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list and recalled pitcher Luke Weaver from Memphis (AAA).

According to the Cardinals, Rosenthal was put on the DL with right posterior elbow irritation.

They said Weaver would be eligible for Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh.

Rosenthal, 27, has appeared in 50 games this season posting a 3-4 record with a 3.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 47.2 innings while converting 11 saves, including seven in as many appearances from July 28 through August 12.

He was removed from Wednesday night's game in Boston after facing two batters in the ninth inning allowing a home run and issuing a walk.

Weaver, 23, the Cardinals first round draft pick in 2014 out of Florida State University, will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on July 3 and July 27.

