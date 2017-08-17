Cardinals place Rosenthal on DL; recall Weaver

Rally Cat is coming back to Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday afternoon, August 17 they placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list and recalled pitcher Luke Weaver from Memphis (AAA).
If you plan to attend the McCracken County Mustangs versus the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado, you may want to consider parking in one of two designated shuttle lots.
The State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will remain in St. Louis for at least three more years.
