Shuttle available for McCracken Co. vs Paducah Tilghman game

If you plan to attend the McCracken County Mustangs versus the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado, you may want to consider parking in one of two designated shuttle lots.

That game will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at McCracken County High School's Marquette Stadium.

The McCracken County High School Athletic Department announced two lots that will serve as shuttle lots.

Fans can park at A&K Construction at 100 Calloway Court or Pepsi Mid-America at 103 Calloway Court.

The shuttle buses will begin picking up patrons at 5:30 p.m. and will continue throughout the night.

