Shuttle available for McCracken Co. vs Paducah Tilghman game

The City of Carbondale is encouraging the eclipse-goers to leave the driving around town to the professionals during eclipse weekend.
The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to monitor conditions and respond to possible requests for assistance.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
The Herrin Police Department is looking for two armed robbery suspects.
A Charleston, Missouri man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The cover of Time Magazine shows a figure in jack boots giving a Nazi salute while mostly hidden behind a draped American flag.
A new lock and chain bolt the front door of a century-old mausoleum in Akron after someone broke through the front doors, broke into a vault, and dumped a WWI veteran's body on the floor.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
