Cape Girardeau man rents out lawn for tent space over eclipse weekend

Some are camp sites to full houses - from around $50 bucks to over $1,000 dollars. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

If you are looking for a hotel room for the eclipse weekend those are long gone, but one Cape Girardeau man came up with a creative way to give people a place to stay.

Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

Bard says not only did he sell out three tent spots on his front lawn, but also his own bedroom through the website Airbnb.

The money he makes for the tent space is going to go to a neighborhood barbecue.

Bard says he's been hosting through the site for a few years, and at first wasn't even thinking ahead to the eclipse when he got his first booking.

"I had no idea what was going on. I thought, well, these guys are really good planners, like, how do you know you're going to be here in August? August 21st of all things," Bard said. "You need both rooms, and everything else. I had somebody get the rooms. Boom. They got it 11-and-a-half months out. They got the rooms for about $35, $40 dollars a night, and I didn't even know the eclipse was happening. I've got people messaging me right now trying to get my living room, because they see that I had postings up, and I'm not doing it."

Listings are still available on Airbnb for eclipse weekend.

Some are camp sites to full houses - from around $50 bucks to over $1,000 dollars.

One Fredericktown couple is even offering up their preschool as a place to stay - air mattress included.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.