MVC Basketball Tournament to stay in St. Louis through 2020

Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
If you are looking for a hotel room for the eclipse weekend those are long gone, but one Cape Girardeau man came up with a creative way to give people a place to stay. Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse.
If you are looking for a hotel room for the eclipse weekend those are long gone, but one Cape Girardeau man came up with a creative way to give people a place to stay. Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse.
Paducah Kentucky's Barkley Regional Airport will remain open and active during Monday, August 21's solar eclipse.
Paducah Kentucky's Barkley Regional Airport will remain open and active during Monday, August 21's solar eclipse.
A Charleston man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A Charleston man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.