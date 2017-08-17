MVC Basketball Tournament to stay in St. Louis through 2020

The State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will remain in St. Louis for at least three more years.

MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin announced on Thursday, Aug. 17, that the existing agreement with the building is through 2018 with a two-year option, which the league is choosing to exercise.

This will be the 30th straight men's basketball tournament to be held in St. Louis. Arch Madness was in Kiel Auditorium in 1991, the Saint Louis Arena from 1992-1994, and Scottrade Center from 1995 to present.

