Paducah's Barkley Airport will remain open for eclipse

The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to monitor conditions and respond to possible requests for assistance.
The Missouri State Emergency Operations Center will be activated Friday, August 18 through Tuesday, August 22 to monitor conditions and respond to possible requests for assistance.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
If you are looking for a hotel room for the eclipse weekend those are long gone, but one Cape Girardeau man came up with a creative way to give people a place to stay. Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse.
If you are looking for a hotel room for the eclipse weekend those are long gone, but one Cape Girardeau man came up with a creative way to give people a place to stay. Andrew Bard sold out his lawn for people coming in to see the total solar eclipse.
Paducah Kentucky's Barkley Regional Airport will remain open and active during Monday, August 21's solar eclipse.
Paducah Kentucky's Barkley Regional Airport will remain open and active during Monday, August 21's solar eclipse.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.