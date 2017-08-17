Charleston man charged with the murder of his son

Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
A Charleston man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
A Charleston man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.
The Murray Police Department is asking residents to be prepared for more people than normal over eclipse weekend.
The Murray Police Department is asking residents to be prepared for more people than normal over eclipse weekend.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
Murray State University alumna and former NASA director Sue Darnell Ellis will present a special lecture entitled “Creating Tomorrows by Dreaming Today” on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium.
Life is about to get good, because the country artist will take the stage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on June 13, 2018.
Life is about to get good, because the country artist will take the stage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on June 13, 2018.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.