Charleston man charged with the murder of his son

A Charleston man is being held without bond for allegedly causing the death of his son.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the 15-month-old boy's death was reported on August 2.

An autopsy shows that the injuries to the boy "would not occur naturally."

During an interview, investigators said Derichess Moore, 32, admitted to hitting his son while he was under the influence of a synthetic narcotic.

Moore was arrested and formally charged on Aug. 15.

He faces charges of murder in the second degree, child abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

