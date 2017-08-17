Murray PD: 'not expecting major issues' over eclipse weekend

The Murray Police Department is asking residents to be prepared for more people than normal over eclipse weekend.

The total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21.

According to the police department, although Murray is not in the path of totality, it is still in the area where there will be a partial solar eclipse. The police department and City of Murray is reminding everyone that there will be more people in the area that weekend than on a normal weekend.

Area hotels will be full of visitors making their way to their eclipse viewing area and the police department said it expects more vehicles traveling the roads.

"We are not expecting there to be any major issues over the weekend and during the eclipse, but anytime there are more people moving through the area than usual there is always a possibility of traffic issues," said Sgt. Brant Shutt.

Residents should be aware of this and plan for extra time if necessary to reach their destination.

The police department also recommended looking into a secondary route to get where you need to go.

On Monday, if you are driving and you want to stop to watch the eclipse, the police department said you should exit the road and park in a safe area away from traffic.

