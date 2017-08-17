2 phone scams targeting residents in Mount Vernon, IL

The Mount Vernon Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are warning the public of two phone scams targeting residents in the area.

Authorities say residents have been receiving calls in which the caller is posing as someone with the U.S. Marshals Service. The caller will tell the potential victims that warrants were being issued for them or a family member due to being absent from a federal grand jury they were previously summoned to appear before. The potential victims were then informed they could avoid arrest by paying a fine by electronic fund transfer or by cashier’s check.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also warning of another ongoing phone scam where the caller is claiming to be a U.S. Marshal, court officer or law enforcement official looking to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty.

The U.S. Marshals Service does not call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty or any other infraction.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say to never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers, even if they sound legitimate.

Legitimate court orders can be verified through the local U.S. Clerk’s Office by calling (618)-439-7760

