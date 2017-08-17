Semi crashes into parked car on I-57 in Pulaski Co., IL

An Ullin, Illinois man had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in Pulaski County, Illinois early Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to the Illinois Sate Police, Devon Russell Salley Antwaun, 24, was driving a 1997 Buick LeSabre northbound on I-57 when his vehicle began overheating. Antwaun told troopers he pulled over and parked on the right shoulder, near mile marker 12.

While pulled over, a semi driven by Jorge Puig-Campos, 62, of Miami, Florida, crashed into Antwaun's car. Antwaun was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and his car had to be towed from the scene. Puig-Campos was not injured in the crash.

Puig-Campos was cited for improper driving on the shoulder.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.