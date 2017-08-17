Happy Birthday, Ms. Shirley!

If you've ever called KFVS or stopped in, you've probably talked to the lady we fondly refer to as "Ms. Shirley."
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
An Ullin, Illinois man had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in Pulaski County, Illinois early Thursday, Aug. 17.
Opening Week at Southeast Missouri State University kicks off with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Districts have already missed one general state aid payments this month, and are likely won't receive their second one. But other groups are stepping in to help.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
