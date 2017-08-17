Cape airport prepares for travelers ahead of eclipse

Since the Heartland is one the best places to view the upcoming solar eclipse, more and more people are making plans to arrive in time for the big day.

The manager of the Cape Girardeau Airport said they are seeing an increase in pilots asking to land for the eclipse.

Bruce Loy says the airport is expecting 22 planes to touchdown at the airport. However, once they land they will have to find their own way to get to their viewing spot.

"We're always happy to take planes and sell some fuel, not a problem with us at all," Loy said. "And we are happy to provide whatever customer service we can for these folks if traffic isn't too tied up. But in general we've asked people to have their own transportation and have that taken care of before they fly in."

Loy says the reason for the uptick in landing requests is due to a spillover from the airport in Perryville, Missouri, which is expecting more than 200 planes to fly in for the eclipse.

