Cape airport prepares for travelers ahead of eclipse

Districts have already missed one general state aid payments this month, and are likely won't receive their second one. But other groups are stepping in to help.
Since the Heartland is one the best places to view the upcoming solar eclipse, more and more people are making plans to arrive in time for the big day.
Illinois Democrats are gathering for the annual Illinois State Fair campaign rally - without stopping at the fair.
Opening Week at Southeast Missouri State University kicks off with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.
We have been showing you the maps of the best place to view the eclipse, but an article in the Kansas City Star said that the maps may not be correct. So should you worry?
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The pastor has received thousands of comments on his Facebook post, thanking him for what he said.
