Illinois Democrats gather in Springfield, but not at fair

Districts have already missed one general state aid payments this month, and are likely won't receive their second one. But other groups are stepping in to help.
Districts have already missed one general state aid payments this month, and are likely won't receive their second one. But other groups are stepping in to help.
Since the Heartland is one the best places to view the upcoming solar eclipse, more and more people are making plans to arrive in time for the big day.
Since the Heartland is one the best places to view the upcoming solar eclipse, more and more people are making plans to arrive in time for the big day.
Illinois Democrats are gathering for the annual Illinois State Fair campaign rally - without stopping at the fair.
Illinois Democrats are gathering for the annual Illinois State Fair campaign rally - without stopping at the fair.
Opening Week at Southeast Missouri State University kicks off with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Opening Week at Southeast Missouri State University kicks off with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.
We have been showing you the maps of the best place to view the eclipse, but an article in the Kansas City Star said that the maps may not be correct. So should you worry?
We have been showing you the maps of the best place to view the eclipse, but an article in the Kansas City Star said that the maps may not be correct. So should you worry?