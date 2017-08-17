SEMO students kick off Opening Week with move-in day

Opening Week at Southeast Missouri State University kicks off with Move-In Day on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Students must report to the Student Recreation Center, where they can pick up their room keys and begin checking into their residence hall rooms.

University officials say Early Bird Move-In begins at 6 a.m. Thursday, followed by New Student Move-In starting at 8 a.m.

Hundreds of student volunteers will be on hand throughout the day to welcome new students and help move their belongings into their rooms.

Fall classes will kick off Monday, Aug. 21. Classes from noon to 2 p.m. that day are canceled so students can participate in eclipse-related activities

