Four things you need to know on 8/17

It's Thursday, August 17, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Keep those umbrellas handy as rain may be part of your Thursday forecast. Showers and thunderstorms will be on the radar this morning and will become more scattered as the day goes on. It will be hot and humid again, with temps in the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat will stick around as the rain moves out.

Paducah, KY petition wants Confederate monuments removed, school's name changed: In the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, an online petition has gained a lot of attention around Paducah, Kentucky. A group wants a number of Confederate monuments around the city removed. There are four monuments in question.

Double homicide investigation underway in Murphysboro, IL: Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide. According to Captain Michael O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the cause of death for Brenda and Burl Ritcheson is not being released. An autopsy was completed on Aug. 15.

Trump isolation growing as business panels dismantled: With corporate chieftains fleeing, President Donald Trump abruptly dismantled two of his White House business councils Wednesday -an attempt to manage his increasing isolation and the continued fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

IL schools remain in limbo due to no school funding: The budget crisis in Illinois continues to threaten and affect school districts across the state. Districts have missed one and going on two general state aid payments this month as lawmakers continue to battle over the budget. Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan says they will take a vote next week on overriding Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding plan.

