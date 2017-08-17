Heartland sports scores from 8/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 8/16

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland sports scores from 8/16.

St. Louis-4
Boston-5

Cincinnati-6
Chicago Cubs-7

Frontier League 
Southern Illinois-2
Normal-5

