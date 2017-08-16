Betts' 2-run double caps Red Sox 5-4 comeback win

Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night. 1...
