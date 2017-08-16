Betts' 2-run double caps Red Sox 5-4 comeback win

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 14 games and maintained their 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees.

Kolten Wong had three hits, including an RBI single in St. Louis' four-run second inning. It was just the third loss in 11 games for the Cardinals, who were swept in the two-game series, their first visit to Fenway Park since the 2013 World Series.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Bogaerts' homer into the Green Monster seats in the ninth. Zach Duke (0-1) struck out a batter and walked one before John Brebbia gave up Betts' hit.

Craig Kimbrel (5-0) pitched one hitless inning for the win.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.