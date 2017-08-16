Paducah, KY petition wants Confederate monuments removed, school's name changed

In the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, an online petition has gained a lot of attention around Paducah, Kentucky.
Pet owners know how our animals can feel just as close as family. Imagine having your pet out of your custody for over a year and a half. That's just what one Perryville, Missouri family went through.
While most of us will be watching the eclipse for fun, a group of 4 Souther Illinois University students will be studying it for science.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
The Paducah Police Department and Petsmart are looking for donations to help stuff animal shelter shelves with pet food.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
The father of the eighth grade boy arrested for an act of racist vandalism in Collierville condemned his son's actions, but said he is not a racist.
