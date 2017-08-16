Perryville, MO family fights for custody of their dog

Pet owners know how our animals can feel just as close as family. Imagine having your pet out of your custody for over a year and a half.

That's just what one Perryville, Missouri family went through.

Months of court room actions and filings went into this case and it has some unusual situations even the Sheriff in town hadn't seen before.

Jamie Patterson adopted their dog Mack about three years ago and then two Christmas Eve's ago he ran off and got picked up by the shelter where he was adopted.

The shelter owner claimed that Patterson had not fulfilled her agreement for the adoption and kept the dog at his shelter.

That's when Patterson took the owner to court which started a long process resulting in the owner saying that Patterson should have her dog back.

