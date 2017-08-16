Ill. House condemns white supremacists who 'espouse hate'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois House has adopted a resolution vilifying white supremacists.

The proclamation the House approved 105-0 Wednesday "repudiates and condemns" neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and others that "espouse hate."

Democratic Rep. Elgie Sims of Chicago and Barrington Hills Republican Rep. David McSweeney sponsored the resolution.

It's in response to an incident in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. A woman was killed and 19 injured when a man plowed his car into a group of counterdemonstrators at a rally of white supremacists protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

It resolution is similar to one the Senate adopted Sunday. It was sponsored by Oak Park Democratic Sen. Don Harmon and also urges police to recognize "white nationalist" groups as terrorist organizations.

The resolutions are HR569 and SR794

