Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Other celestial events

We are quickly approaching totality on August 21 when the moon will completely block the sun's light and create a shadow across a great part of the Heartland.

But once this celestial event is over there still will be reasons for us to keep looking up. The Leonid Meteor Shower is in November when the earth passes through the debris field of the Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

And while the comet only comes around every 33 years and is due next in 2031 the dust it leaves behind can leave bright streaks as it burns up in earth's atmosphere.

In May the Eta Aquariids begins when the debris left behind by one of the most famous comets, Halley's Comet. Halley's Comet won't be see until 2061.

The Perseid Meteor shower is winding down. The meteors that burn up in the atmosphere are the debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle. Swift-Tuttle has a 133 year orbit and the comet itself won't be back till 2126.

