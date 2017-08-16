IDOT installs systems to help eclipse traffic

To make getting around during eclipse weekend less chaotic, the Illinois Department of Transportation has installed systems to monitor traffic delays during the big event.

The systems are at the shoulders of I-57 intersecting with Rte. 13 and Rte. 146. These collect traffic data and calculate when and where there will be traffic delays. This data is sent to message boards that are set up along I-57 between these two routes.

These message boards are the same as the lit signs that you see outside of construction zones warning drivers of projects that cause congestion.

If there is heavy traffic, the signs will let drivers know how long to expect delays and provide alternative routes.

Additionally, IDOT has arranged that some construction projects along I-57, Rte. 13, and Rte. 146 will be postponed and closed lanes temporarily opened.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.