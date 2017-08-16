IDOT installs systems to help eclipse traffic

Illinois children are back in school, but how long those schools will stay open remains in limbo.
Illinois children are back in school, but how long those schools will stay open remains in limbo.
To make getting around during eclipse weekend less chaotic, the Illinois Department of Transportation has installed systems to monitor traffic delays during the big event.
To make getting around during eclipse weekend less chaotic, the Illinois Department of Transportation has installed systems to monitor traffic delays during the big event.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Everyone is inspired to use their eyes on the day of the eclipse but one Heartland artist is inspired to use her voice. Jeannie Hinck has been singing for about 40 years.
Everyone is inspired to use their eyes on the day of the eclipse but one Heartland artist is inspired to use her voice. Jeannie Hinck has been singing for about 40 years.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
Members of the Thomasville community took to the streets of downtown in protest of a fatal officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday. As protesters were marching downtown, police said a golf cart drove toward the march trying to run people over.
Members of the Thomasville community took to the streets of downtown in protest of a fatal officer involved shooting that happened Tuesday. As protesters were marching downtown, police said a golf cart drove toward the march trying to run people over.
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.
A potential Mike VII has arrived.
A potential Mike VII has arrived.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.