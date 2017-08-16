IL schools remain in limbo due to no school funding

Illinois children are back in school, but how long those schools will stay open remains in limbo.

Districts have missed one and going on two general state aid payments this month, but other groups are stepping in to help.

Linda Miller, the church secretary at Herrin First Baptist Church, knows what it's like to sacrifice.

"We are not rich…but at least they have things that mean a lot to them...When we say hey we have a need, our church is great for digging down and pulling out something to donate to help somebody," Miller explains.

Digging down and pulling out a much needed donation…to the schools. Miller explains the schools are in limbo, due to the lack of funding, "The schools are just limping along, literally."

With the uncertainty of Senate Bill 1 and the general state aid payments, the Herrin community has taken a loss. According the Superintendent Terry Ryker, it was either cut supplies or cut staff. So, the supplies went.

One PTO mom, Nicole Mochino, from Herrin Elementary explains how parents are taking this. "I've heard a lot parents complaining about the cost of school supplies and the financial burden of that."

So, Herrin First Baptist stepped in and gave more than 350 gift cards to teachers for school supplies. "Everybody pulls together. And, if and when we need something, somebody's going to come through," Monchino says.

Whether a church, a volunteer or a PTO mom, helping the community is second nature. Monchino helps wherever needed. She says, "We do what we need to do with what we can do to get done with whatever they need most of the time. Whether it's running errands, or running kids from here to there or cleaning up messes. We're here to help."

Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan says they will take a vote next week on overriding Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding plan.

As for Superintendent Ryker, he says he is optimistic, but not overly optimistic about the House coming to a vote soon.

