IL schools remain in limbo due to lack of school funding

Most students in Illinois are back in class, but how long those schools will stay open remains in limbo.

Districts have already missed one general state aid payments this month, and are likely won't receive their second one. But other groups are stepping in to help.

Linda Miller, the church secretary at Herrin First Baptist Church, knows what it's like to sacrifice.

"We are not rich…but at least they have things that mean a lot to them...When we say hey we have a need, our church is great for digging down and pulling out something to donate to help somebody," Miller explains.

Digging down and pulling out a much-needed donation for the schools.

"The schools are just limping along, literally," Miller said.

With the uncertainty of Senate Bill 1 and the general state aid payments, the Herrin community, like many around southern Illinois, has been hit hard. According to Superintendent Terry Ryker, it was either cut supplies or cut staff. So, the supplies had to go.

Nicole Monchino, a PTO mom from Herrin Elementary, explained how some parents feel about the cut.

"I've heard a lot parents complaining about the cost of school supplies and the financial burden of that," said Monchino.

So, Herrin First Baptist stepped in and gave more than 350 gift cards to teachers for school supplies. "Everybody pulls together. And, if and when we need something, somebody's going to come through," Monchino said.

Whether a church, a volunteer or a PTO mom, helping the community is second nature. Monchino said she helps wherever needed.

"We do what we need to do with what we can do to get done with whatever they need most of the time," said Monchino. "Whether it's running errands, or running kids from here to there or cleaning up messes. We're here to help."

Illinois House speaker Michael Madigan said lawmakers will vote on overriding Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a school funding plan next week.

As for Superintendent Ryker, he said he is optimistic, but not overly optimistic, about the House coming to an agreement soon.

