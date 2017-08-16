Heartland woman writes song about eclipse

Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Everyone is inspired to use their eyes on the day of the eclipse but one Heartland artist is inspired to use her voice. Jeannie Hinck has been singing for about 40 years.
Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
