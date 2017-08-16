New roller coaster being built at Missouri theme park

Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Everyone is inspired to use their eyes on the day of the eclipse but one Heartland artist is inspired to use her voice. Jeannie Hinck has been singing for about 40 years.
Everyone is inspired to use their eyes on the day of the eclipse but one Heartland artist is inspired to use her voice. Jeannie Hinck has been singing for about 40 years.
Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.
Administrators of the Silver Dollar City theme park in southwestern Missouri say a new roller coaster being built will spin riders during the run that begins with a 10-story, 50-mph drop.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.
Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.