Schools prepare to use Eclipse as learning experience

The Eclipse will cover the Heartland on August 21 and schools across the area are planning to use the event as a learning experience.

In the Cape Girardeau Public School District, staff members plan to use the event to emphasize both learning and safety using optional activities provided by the district. The district will also provide all students and staff members with safety lenses. These glasses are certified for safe viewing of the sun during an eclipse.

An activity geared toward elementary students will be creating a safety glasses plate. All elementary students have been given glasses, plates and yarn. They will be creating the plate the week before the eclipse at school as while learning about safety and the eclipse.

Frequently asked questions will be answered as students participate in the event. However, students may opt out from the day using a form given out during the school day.

Jackson R-2 School District will be in school during the eclipse. The district is making plans to enhance the learning opportunities of this rare phenomenon.

Jackson falls within the 70 mile path of the eclipse, making it an ideal place to view every part of the eclipse.

Special approved eclipse glasses will be provided to all students and staff to ensure proper eye protection when viewing the event. Guidelines for eclipse viewing and fun activities will be the focus for teachers and students.

If parents wish for their student not to participate, an opt-out form will be provided by each building.

