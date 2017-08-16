Eclipse volunteers undergo training in Carbondale

Thousands of visitors are expected to pour into Carbondale this weekend to experience Heartland Eclipse 2017.

Volunteers spent part of their morning at Carbondale City Hall asking questions and getting details about what they will be doing to help all those visitors this weekend.

Organizers said that all of the people who have stepped up to give their time and energy to make things run smoothly are really the unsung heroes.

"I could not and nor could the City of Carbondale, put on this event without all of the wonderful people who have come out and volunteered their time," said Volunteer Coordinator Diane Hood. "Besides all the shop people, all the retail people, everyone in town."

Hood said they have enough volunteers to cover everything, but if you want to help, they will not turn away any helping hands.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.