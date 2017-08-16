Shawnee Community College contributes to Cairo revitalization effort

Two Sikeston, Missouri residents and store managers were sentenced on Wednesday, August 16 on federal charges involving food stamp fraud.
The map of the Moostock Campground has been released for music lovers planning to attend. The site in Carterville, Illinois has showers and a camping store with all the ammenities you might need.
Shawnee Community College has made the decision to move its Cairo Extension Center to Cairo High School in hopes of contributing to the revitalization of Cairo, Illinois.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
