Shawnee Community College contributes to Cairo revitalization effort

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

Shawnee Community College has made the decision to move its Cairo Extension Center to Cairo High School in hopes of contributing to the revitalization of Cairo, Illinois.

As part of the move, SCC will offer classes and educational programs at Cairo High School starting this fall.

“Residents of Cairo, Illinois deserve to have post-secondary education opportunities and Shawnee Community College is here to help.  The College will continue to have a presence in and partner with the City of Cairo”, said Dr. Peggy Bradford, President of Shawnee Community College.

According to a release from the college, leaders are exploring new educational programs and options for a new permanent location in the City of Cairo.

