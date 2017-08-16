Cape Girardeau road closure alert

The City of Cape Girardeau Storm Water crew has closed the 100 block of North Water Street between Broadway and Themis for an emergency storm line repair.

Traffic will not be allowed on this portion of North Water Street while work is being done.

Work is expected to be done by Thursday, August 17, at 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and seek alternate routes.

For more information, please contact Cape Girardeau Public Works at 573-339-6351.

