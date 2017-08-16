Steele, MO pharmacy burglarized

According to the Steele Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Greene Pharmacy on the early morning of Tuesday, August 16.

Officers quickly arrived to scene and found the front door had been forced open.

Steele Police and Pemiscot County entered and secured the pharmacy.

Pharmaceutical drugs and several hundred dollars worth of change were taken from the pharmacy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pemiscot County Sheriff Department is assisting Steele Police with this investigation.

