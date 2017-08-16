Steele, MO pharmacy burglarized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele, MO pharmacy burglarized

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Steele Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Greene Pharmacy on the early morning of Tuesday, August 16.

Officers quickly arrived to scene and found the front door had been forced open.

Steele Police and Pemiscot County entered and secured the pharmacy.

Pharmaceutical drugs and several hundred dollars worth of change were taken from the pharmacy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pemiscot County Sheriff Department is assisting Steele Police with this investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Steele, MO pharmacy burglarized

    Steele, MO pharmacy burglarized

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-08-16 18:28:21 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    According to the Steele Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Greene Pharmacy on the early morning of Tuesday, August 16.

    According to the Steele Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Greene Pharmacy on the early morning of Tuesday, August 16.

  • Cape PD creates security camera database program

    Cape PD creates security camera database program

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-16 17:15:44 GMT

    Catching a crime on camera could be the best line of defense for law enforcement. On August 16, The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced on their website that they are putting together a database of security cameras throughout the city. 

    Catching a crime on camera could be the best line of defense for law enforcement. On August 16, The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced on their website that they are putting together a database of security cameras throughout the city. 

  • Carbondale PD alerts about panhandler scam

    Carbondale PD alerts about panhandler scam

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-16 17:09:40 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Carbondale Police Department has received information about a female panhandler scamming people out of money.

    Carbondale Police Department has received information about a female panhandler scamming people out of money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly