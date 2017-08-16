Cape PD creates security camera database program

Catching a crime on camera could be the best line of defense for law enforcement.

On August 16, The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced on their website that they are putting together a database of security cameras throughout the city.

Businesses and private citizens who have security cameras on their property can sign up for the database.

Cpl. Ryan Droege spearheaded the program, and believes it will help police investigations obtain the best evidence possible.

The notice informs residents that joining the database is free, and you would need to fill out a simple form that can be mailed, emailed, or faxed back to the station.

The program is completely optional according to the website, and by joining the database that does not give an officer access to the camera without the owner's permission.

