Carbondale PD alerts about panhandler scam

Carbondale Police Department has received information about a female panhandler scamming people out of money.

The woman has approached several people on different occasions with completely different stories on why she needs money.

The woman was described as a white female in her late 20's or early 30's, heavier set, around 5'3" tall, with black hair in a ponytail.

She has been spotted wearing jeans with "bling" on the back pockets and was driving a newer gray Kia SUV.

The City of Carbondale has an ordinance against aggressive panhandling.

Anyone that is approached by a panhandler is asked to contact the police department.

