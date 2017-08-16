Carbondale PD alerts about panhandler scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale PD alerts about panhandler scam

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Police Department has received information about a female panhandler scamming people out of money.

The woman has approached several people on different occasions with completely different stories on why she needs money.

The woman was described as a white female in her late 20's or early 30's, heavier set, around 5'3" tall, with black hair in a ponytail.

She has been spotted wearing  jeans with "bling" on the back pockets and was driving a newer gray Kia SUV.

The City of Carbondale has an ordinance against aggressive panhandling.

Anyone that is approached by a panhandler is asked to contact the police department.

