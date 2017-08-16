Love beef? Field day and open house planned - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Love beef? Field day and open house planned

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
The Southern Illinois Beef Association is hosting a Beef Field Day and Open House on Saturday, September 16 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. The event will be held at Slykhuis Farms located at 985 Mings Road, Raleigh, IL. The event is free and open to beef producers and consumers.

A jam packed agenda of activities is planned for the day. Attendees can tour a monoslope beef barn to see the latest in cattle comfort and environmental stewardship. Numerous vendor exhibits will be on display. There will be tips on safe and proper beef preparation and cooking by the culinary program at Rend Lake Community College.

Attendees will be able to hear from several beef industry speakers on current topics and trends including:

  •  Wes Hornback, Purina Nutrition
  •  Doug Franks, ABS
  •  Dr. Monty Kerley, Reproductive Nutrition – University of Missouri
  •  Mike Kastens, beef producer
  •  Joni Bucher, IL Beef Association President
  •  Reid Blossom, IL Beef Association Executive Vice President
  • Also hear from Congressman Mike Bost, State Senator Dale Fowler and State Representative Dave Severin.

A free ribeye and meal will be served. RSVPs are required for the meal and are due by September 9 to Tyler Pokojski at (618) 918-1215 or tylerpokojski@gmail.com.

“This isn’t your normal beef producer meeting,” said Terry Mefford, President of the Southern Illinois Beef Association. “We’re making this a big event for people who raise beef and people who like to eat beef. The event will cover a range of topics from the barn to the plate. We hope everyone makes plans to attend.”

The Southern Illinois Beef Association is a non-profit organization that strives to promote current beef industry trends, to support economic and legislative interests and to educate future generations.

