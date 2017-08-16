Love beef? Field day and open house planned

According to the Steele Police Department, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Greene Pharmacy on the early morning of Tuesday, August 16.
Catching a crime on camera could be the best line of defense for law enforcement. On August 16, The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced on their website that they are putting together a database of security cameras throughout the city.
Carbondale Police Department has received information about a female panhandler scamming people out of money.
On Tuesday, August 15, Graves County deputies were alerted to the Dollar Store on State Route 131.
The Giant City Stables will be open during the August 19-21 weekend of the solar eclipse.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The family is asking that attendees wear purple, Heather Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
