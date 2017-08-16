Students move-in at SIUC for 2017 fall semester

New students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale started moving their belongings into residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The process started at 8 a.m. at Mae Smith Hall, Neely Hall, University Hall, and Thompson Point.

Students and parents were notified before move-in that it coincides with eclipse weekend so they could prepare for limited hotel availability.

"We really encourage students to get out there and get involved," Jim Hunsaker, senior associate director for university housing said. "If you don't you're really going to miss out on what SIU has to offer, and the surrounding community. You know, we don't want them to stay in their room and study all of the time. Get out and become part of the campus. Take advantage of everything that there is out there to offer.">

Dozens of volunteers were on hand to help make the move-in process smooth and easy.

Returning students begin the move-in process on Thursday, Aug. 17.

