Union Co. Sheriff's Dept. asks for info about visitors during the eclipse

If you live in Union County, Illinois and plan to rent or lease your property or home to visitors during the eclipse, the sheriff's office wants to hear from you.

The sheriff is asking people to call the office just to give a count of how many people will be staying on your property. They do not need any personal information about your guests.

You are asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5442 during normal business hours. If you call after hours, you are asked to leave a message.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.