Giant City Stables open during eclipse weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Giant City Stables open during eclipse weekend

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

The Giant City Stables will be open during the August 19-21 weekend of the solar eclipse.

The stables will be open for guided trail rides, pony and therapeutic rides.

For more information, please call the stables at 618-529-4110.

Powered by Frankly