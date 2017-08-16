2 KY men arrested after counterfeit money bust

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
New students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale started moving their belongings into residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
If you live in Union County, Illinois and plan to rent or lease your property or home to visitors during the eclipse, the sheriff's office wants to hear from you.
The Giant City Stables will be open during the August 19-21 weekend of the solar eclipse.
On Tuesday, August 15, Graves County deputies were alerted to the Dollar Store on State Route 131.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.
