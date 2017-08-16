New fire hydrant markers on roads in Zeigler, IL

If you've driver around Zeigler, Illinois recently, you may have noticed some new paint on the streets.

Crews with the fire department are painting fire hydrant symbols on the road so they can easily spot fire hydrants at night.

According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page, the symbols will also help any departments that respond as mutual aid.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving over the symbols so they can dry.

All the fire hydrants in the district will also be repainted in the coming months, according to the department?

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.