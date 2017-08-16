Reds C Devin Mesoraco out 3-6 weeks with broken foot. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Copy-Reds C Devin Mesoraco out 3-6 weeks with broken foot.

CHICAGO (AP) - Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco will be out three to six weeks after he broke a bone in his left foot Monday.

Mesoraco, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana in the second inning of a 15-5 loss at Wrigley Field.

Mesoraco is hitting .213 in 56 games with six homers and 14 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 when he batted .273 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, but two hip surgeries and a left shoulder operation limited Mesoraco to 39 games with 95 at-bats in 2015 and 2016. In those two seasons, he had a .158 average and no home runs.

The Reds recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster spot before Tuesday night's game at Chicago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Gennett, Castillo lead Reds past Cubs 2-1

    Gennett, Castillo lead Reds past Cubs 2-1

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-08-16 12:05:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on...

    Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

  • Red Sox use triple play, 8-run inning to down Cardinals 10-4

    Red Sox use triple play, 8-run inning to down Cardinals 10-4

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:32 AM EDT2017-08-16 11:32:39 GMT
    BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 15: Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 15, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyBOSTON, MA - AUGUST 15: Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 15, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty

    Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night. 1...

    Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night. 1...

  • Homers by Bryant, Rizzo power Cubs to 15-5 rout of Reds

    Homers by Bryant, Rizzo power Cubs to 15-5 rout of Reds

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-08-15 14:11:17 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Chicago Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory Monday night.

    Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Chicago Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory Monday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly