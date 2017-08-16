Podiatrist sentenced to prison for health care fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Podiatrist sentenced to prison for health care fraud

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Chicago podiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in restitution following his conviction for health care fraud.

Yev Gray was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. The 49-year-old doctor pleaded guilty in May to two felony charges.

Gray owned Chicago-based Aggeus Healthcare, which provided podiatry services at long-term care facilities in Missouri and 15 other states. Federal prosecutors say the company inserted diseases and symptoms that patients did not have into their medical records.

Gray also pressured Aggeus podiatrists to provide unneeded services, causing Medicare to pay millions of dollars on fraudulent claims.

Gray's wife, Natalie Gray, is serving a one-year prison term for her role. The CEO and four Aggeus podiatrists are awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Podiatrist sentenced to prison for health care fraud

    Podiatrist sentenced to prison for health care fraud

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:46:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Chicago podiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in restitution following his conviction for health care fraud.

    A Chicago podiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in restitution following his conviction for health care fraud.

  • Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case

    Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-08-16 13:10:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities say a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an officer administrator for a commercial real estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.

    Authorities say a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an officer administrator for a commercial real estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.

  • Schmitt backs Hawley for Missouri Senate bid

    Schmitt backs Hawley for Missouri Senate bid

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-08-16 12:11:35 GMT
    Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)Josh Hawley (Source: Missouri Attorney General's Office)

    Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he's backing fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

    Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he's backing fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

    •   
Powered by Frankly