Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case

A Chicago podiatrist has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in restitution following his conviction for health care fraud.
Authorities say a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an officer administrator for a commercial real estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.
Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he's backing fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley to run for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.
The Illinois House will convene to take up the contentious school-funding issue.
According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Woodland Drive in Jackson, Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
