Woman arrested in $2M Missouri embezzlement case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been arrested on charges of embezzling more than $2 million while working as an officer administrator for a commercial real estate property management company in suburban St. Louis.

The U.S. attorney's office says 70-year-old Carol Dotson was arrested Monday. Federal grand jurors indicted her last week on one felony count of wire. The public defender's office didn't immediately return an email message from The Associated Press.

Prosecutors say she embezzled money from her former employer in Olivette from 2003 to 2017. She is accused of withdrawing large sums of cash to spend on care for her elderly mother, mortgage payments, home renovations, legal services and shopping.

If convicted, Dotson faces up to 20 years in prison.

