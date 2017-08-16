This week in country music: 1978 Crystal Gayle

A strange occurrence on the Country Music Charts on this week 39 years ago.

Women held down the top two spots on that chart and for the 1970's that was something that rarely happened.

Let's check that 1978 chart. Billboard Magazine had Don Williams at number five with Rake and Ramblin' Man.

At number four was Eddie Rabbit with You Don't Love Me Anymore. It would go on to become Rabbit's second number one hit.



Charley Pride held down the number three spot with When I Stop Leaving (I'll be Gone). While the song peaked at number three in the U.S. it topped the country charts in Canada.

Now for those women at the top of the chart. Susie Allanson was at number two with We Belong Together. It was the Allanson's biggest hit. Before turning to country music, she toured as part of Jesus Christ Superstar show and even appeared in the movie.

And in the top spot was Crystal Gayle with Talking in Your Sleep. The song was the second of Gayle's 16 number one hits. Talking in Your Sleep was also a crossover hit, peaking at number 18 on the Hot 100 pop chart.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.