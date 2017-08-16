Gennett, Castillo lead Reds past Cubs 2-1

Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on...
Scooter Gennett's sacrifice fly drove in Joey Votto from third to break a scoreless tie in the eighth, and Billy Hamilton singled in a run in the ninth as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night. 1...
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Chicago Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory Monday night.
Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety and sleep drugs in system during arrest.
Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Sunday.
